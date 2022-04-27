Amaravati, Apr 27 (PTI) YSR Congress President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday exhorted his party rank and file to target for victory in all 175 Assembly seats in the 2024 election.

As his government has been distributing welfare aid worth several thousand crores directly to people every year, it should at least win not less than the existing number of 151 seats, Reddy said.

In five years, the state government would have distributed welfare worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore in direct cash transfer to people, he pointed out.

For the first time in three years since assuming power, Reddy conducted a formal meeting with the ministers, newly-appointed district presidents and regional coordinators at his camp office.

He told them the "time has come" to take brisk steps. "We also have to take the correct steps to continue in power after two years, with better results," he added.

"We have fulfilled 95 per cent of promises (listed in the 2019 election manifesto). We worked as if there is no tomorrow, in implementing the manifesto. We will go to polls showing a strong performance,” the YSRC chief noted.

He directed the newly-appointed district party presidents and regional coordinators, besides legislators and ministers, to go to the people from May 2 and explain all that his government has done since coming to power in 2019.

"Every constituency is a unit by itself. What should be done by the party and the government should be done and all that should be told to people. Then, why can we not win all 175 seats?" he remarked.

The CM said the party regional coordinators and district presidents were superior to ministers as the "party is more supreme".

On the occasion, Reddy announced that all the district presidents of the party would be appointed as the respective District Development Council chairpersons and accorded the rank of a Cabinet minister. Orders in this regard would be issued soon, he added.

