Amaravati, Dec 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched an ambitious comprehensive land survey project in the state, saying it would help in checking litigations and also grabbing.

The government announced that such a project was being undertaken after a gap of a century but using modern technology for foolproof mapping of lands in 17,000 villages across the state in three phases.

A unique identification number, called Bhudhaar, will be given to each land parcel as envisioned by the Chief Minister.

In addition to this, a revenue village map and land parcel map will also be provided under the project, launched by the chief minister at Takkellapadu village in Krishna district.

In fact, this is a revival of two defunct land survey projects taken up by the previous governments Bhu Bharati by the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy administration in the erstwhile united AP and later Bhu Seva by the Chandrababu Naidu regime in 2018, post-bifurcation.

But those two projects did not actually take off for a variety of reasons.

Jagan has now named the project after his late father and himself as YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam and launched it with fanfare on his birthday after the pilot undertaken by the previous government was completed in Takkellapadu village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the comprehensive land survey would check litigation over land and also grabbing, besides ensuring ease in registration, sale, resale and other transactions.

Manipulating land records will now be a thing of the past. Permanent property rights will be given that will be tamper-proof and can be passed on to the next generation, he said.

The state government will spend Rs 987.46 crore on the project, including Rs 600.62 crore on (land) boundary stones alone, and has tied up with the Survey of India for a partnership.

Under this, a network of 70 continuous operating reference stations will be created across the state while GPS, drones, rovers and other modern technologies will be used for an accurate demarcation of land boundaries.

The survey is targeted to be completed by June 2023 in an extent of 1.26 lakh sq km, covering 5,000 villages in the first phase, 6,500 villages in the second phase and 5,500 in the third.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Municipal Administration Minister B Satyanarayana, Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava and other officials attended.

