India News | AP CM to Visit Delhi on Tuesday; To Meet Amit Shah

Amaravati, June 1 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on a two-day trip on Tuesday, the first since the nation-wide Covid-19 lockdown. Official sources in the Chief Minister's Office said he would reach the national capital at 2 pm and is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Chief Minister is expected to discuss a host of issues, including the pending resolution for abolition of the state Legislative Council, with Shah.

The legal issues related to the appointment of the State Election Commissioner, release of Central grants and other pending matters are also expected to come up for discussion between the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister, the sources added.

The recent tiff between AP and Telangana over utilisation of river Krishna water from the Srisailam reservoir and the projects proposed to be taken up in the Rayalaseema region will be the main agenda in the meeting with the Water Resources Minister.

Already, Shekhawat has written to the two states offering to convene a meeting of the Apex Committee, constituted under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, to sort out disputes over utilisation of Krishna and Godavari waters.

Though the committee meeting was expected to be on June 4, there has been no official communication on this so far.

Ahead of the Apex Committee meeting, Jagan Reddy will present the state government's stand on the proposed projects in Rayalaseema, official sources said.

