Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Update: Polls for 18 Seats to be Held on June 19, Announces Election Commission

New Delhi, June 1: The polls for 18 vacant seats of the Rajya Sabha will be held on June 19, announced the Election Commission on Monday. The Upper House elections were earlier slated for March, but the outbreak of coronavirus led to the postponement. The social distancing and containment zone norms - which are part of the government's "Unlock 1" guidelines - would be adhered to, the polling body said. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, 8 Others Elected Unopposed to Legislative Council.

"Elections to Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill 18 seats from States of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Rajasthan to be held on 19th June, 2020," said the statement issued by EC.

As per the scheduled released by the Election Commission, voting will begin at 9:00 am on June 19 for the 18 seats of Rajya Sabha that are slated for contest. The polling will conclude at 4:00 pm. The counting of votes would begin at 5:00 pm and the results are expected to be announced on the same day.

The entire process of elections is scheduled to be over by June 22. The Commission has tasked the Chief Secretaries of polling states to depute officers for the electioneering purpose. The top bureaucrats must depute officers after taking into consideration the policy on containment zones, the EC said.

For the Rajya Sabha polls, voting is held indirectly through legislators. In other words, the representatives are not elected by the common voters, but by the Members of Legislative Assemblies who were directly voted from their respective constituencies by the electorate.

The Rajya Sabha elections features the nomination of top politicians including former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Once a senior Congress leader and close aide of ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi, Scindia jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of his bid to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government.