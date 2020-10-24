Amaravati, Oct 24 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Saturday completed 75 lakh sample tests and so far detected a gross of 8,04,026 positives, including 3,342 in 24 hours, for coronavirus.

The overall infection positivity rate in the state touched 10.72 per cent, three per cent higher than the national average, the latest bulletin said.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 3,572 patients had got cured, taking the overall recoveries to 7,65,991, with the overall recovery rate being 95.3 per cent.

The state also reported 22 more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the toll to 6,566, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases dropped to 31,469.

West Godavari district continued to add the highest number of fresh cases in the state, 551, followed by East Godavari, 445, and Chittoor, 404.

Kurnool added just 60 new cases and SPS Nellore 98 in 24 hours.

Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna reported four more COVID-19 deaths each, the bulletin added.

