Amaravati, Feb 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has died of heart attack in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, a close aide said.

He was 50 and is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.

Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

Goutham Reddy was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

He was first elected to the AP Assembly in 2014 from Atmakuru constituency in his native SPS Nellore district.

He was re-elected in 2019 and became a Minister in the first YSR Congress government.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TDP state president K Atchannaidu, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and several others condoled the death of Goutham Reddy.

