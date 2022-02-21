Delhi, February 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that strong winds will prevail over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh for two days. The weather in the north Indian states has changed significantly due to the bright sunshine during the day for the past few days. The minimum temperature has also increased significantly.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Uttar Pradesh on 20th & 22nd and over north Rajasthan on 22nd February 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 20, 2022

IMD has forecasted rainfall in as many as 15 states and Union territories (UTs) under the influence of a cyclonic circulation and two western disturbances. As per the IMD, northeastern states, such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Meanwhile, rainfall is also expected over Isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, and Gangetic West Bengal. Weather Forecast: Wet Spell Over Northeast India; North India Witnesses Rise in Temperature.

As per the IMD, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 4 days. The minimum temperature in Delhi will be 10 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature in the national capital will be 26 degrees Celcius. The minimum temperature in Leh will be -11 degrees Celcius and the maximum temperature will be 1 degree Celcius. Meanwhile, Mumbai will have a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celcius, and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celcius.

