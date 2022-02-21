Vivo India will officially launch the V23e 5G smartphone today in the country. The upcoming handset will be the third handset in the V23 lineup. The Vivo V23 lineup comprises V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G models. The Vivo V23e 5G has already been launched in Malaysia, and now, the company will launch it at 12 noon. Vivo V23e 5G India Launch on February 21, 2022; Check Expected Prices & Specifications Here.

Vivo V23e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, Vivo V23e 5G will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Your wait is over. Experience the latest version of #DelightEveryMoment from today. ​#vivoV23e comes in two stunning colours, sleek design and a superb selfie camera experience. ​ Know More: https://t.co/Zzm9OThnCu pic.twitter.com/E7sXORxnb3 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 21, 2022

For photography, the handset will come equipped with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there will be a 44MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo V23e 5G will pack a 4,050mAh battery 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots and dual Wi-Fi support. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V23e 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 28,990 and could be made available at Rs 25,990.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).