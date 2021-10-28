Amaravati, Oct 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 381 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,65,235, while the death toll rose to 14,365 with one more death.

With 414 people being cured, total recoveries stood at 20,46,127, leaving 4,743 active cases.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 82 followed by Krishna at 61, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district.

East Godavari district topped the chart with 938 active cases followed by Chittoor-911.

Nearly 39,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.94 crore samples have been tested.

