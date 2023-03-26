Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh narrowly escaped an accident during the inauguration of paramotor flying at Rama Krishna beach in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam on Sunday.

According to the officials, Suresh joined to do the paramotor flying (wearing a parachute and tied to a motorboat), as part of the inauguration.

Health minister Rajani flagged off Suresh's paragliding ride which took off from the beach.

"The ride lost balance during take-off. But with the alertness of the security personnel, he escaped from the accident", informed the officials.

Apart from Minister of MAUD Suresh, Health minister and Visakhapatnam in charge minister Vidadala Rajani and IT Minister Amarnath also attended the adventure tourism inauguration program held at Rama Krishna beach.

Following the incident, the ministers cancelled the inauguration of adventure tourism at the beach pointing out the improper arrangements of the ride. (ANI)

