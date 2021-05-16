Amaravati, May 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Sunday registered a record 24,171 fresh cases of coronavirus, the single largest in a day since the first case was reported on March 12, 2020.

For the second time this week, the daily Covid-19 toll crossed the century mark as 101 people succumbed to the infection while 21,101 had recovered in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the latest bulletin said.

From 1.79 crore sample tests so far, a total of 14,35,491 coronavirus positives turned out in the state, at an overall positivity rate of about 8 per cent.

The total recoveries increased to 12,15,683 and toll to 9,372 while the active cases rose to 2,10,436.

Anantapuramu district reported the highest 3,356 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Chittoor reported 2,885, East Godavari 2,876, West Godavari 2,426 and Visakhapatnam 2,041 while five others added between 1,500 and 1,800 each.

Three districts logged between 700 and 1,000 new cases in a day.

Kurnool crossed the one-lakh total cases mark, joining seven other districts in the list.

However, it has the lowest number of 7,568 active cases in the state now.

Anantapuramu also reported the highest number of 14 fresh Covid-19 fatalities in 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam reported 11, Chittoor 10, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Vizianagaram nine each, SPS Nellore seven, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam six each, West Godavari three and Kadapa two coronavirus deaths in a day.

