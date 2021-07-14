Amaravati, July 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported its lowest COVID-19 toll in more than three months on Wednesday, with 15 deaths, logged 2,591 fresh cases and 3,329 recoveries.

The state COVID-19 chart now showed 19,29,579 total positives, 18,90,565 recoveries and 13,057 deaths so far.

A health department bulletin said the toll was the lowest in more than three months.

It said the number of active cases has dropped to 25,957.

East Godavari reported 511 fresh cases, Chittoor 349, West Godavari 266, Prakasam 251, Visakhapatnam 220, Guntur 219, Kadapa 217, Krishna 190 and SPS Nellore 162 in 24 hours.

The remaining four districts registered less than 70 new cases each, with the lowest 29 coming from Kurnool.

Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, Prakasam three, East Godavari and Srikakulam two each and Anantapuramu, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari one each.

Five districts did not report any fresh COVID-19 toll in a day.

