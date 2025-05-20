Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Jalla Sudarshan Reddy, representing the YSRCP Legal Cell, strongly criticised the NTR district police for their alleged disregard of the Election Commission and judicial directives, claiming that their actions led to violence against YSRCP councillors.

Speaking at a press conference, Reddy detailed a disturbing pattern of aggression by coalition party (TDP, BJP, JSP) goons targeting YSRCP councillors heading to the Tiruvuru Municipal Chairman election. The police, instead of protecting the councillors as mandated, colluded with the attackers, arresting YSRCP leaders while allowing the perpetrators to act with impunity.

Police failed to ensure safe passage for councillors, despite clear orders from the Election Commission and support from the local MLA. This follows a similar attack the previous day, which forced the postponement of the election.

According to the release, despite YSRCP's formal appeal to the Election Commission and a detailed submission of the councillors' travel plans to the police, no protection was provided.

The police arrested several key figures from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), including Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Arun Kumar, leader Devineni Avinash, and former MLA Nallagatla Swamidas. In Madhavaram village, located in the A. Konduru mandal, coalition supporters blocked councillors from entering the area. Fearing for their safety, the councillors were forced to retreat and could not participate in the election.

Reddy condemned this as a deliberate tactic by the coalition to suppress YSRCP's majority and manipulate the election outcome with their limited councillors.

Highlighting the broader implications, Reddy stated, "When police side with goons and ignore court and Election Commission orders, it is clear that democracy in this state is being murdered." He revealed that a house motion petition filed last night was taken up by the court today, with the government's counsel falsely claiming adequate protection was provided.

The court has now directed authorities to submit a detailed report on the security measures. YSRCP would escalate the matter to the judiciary, ensuring accountability for the officials complicit in this travesty. (ANI)

