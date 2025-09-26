Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), president YS Sharmila Reddy, on Friday led a massive protest in Vijayawada demanding Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for farmers' produce. In a unique show of solidarity with the farming community, she took out the rally on a tractor, symbolising the struggles of cultivators.

Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters marched alongside, raising slogans in support of farmers' rights.

Speaking before her detention, YS Sharmila Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lacked the courage to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the shortage of urea.

"Today, there is no support for agriculture. Every subsidy scheme has been withdrawn. Farmers are left without security. Andhra Pradesh now ranks third in farmer suicides. Farmers are told that using urea causes cancer. But doesn't the liquor supplied by your government cause cancer, too? Where have the lakh tonnes of urea meant for our state disappeared? Chandrababu (CM N. Chandrababu Naidu) does not even have the courage to question PM Modi on the shortage of urea," Sharmila said.

The rally garnered widespread public attention and became a major display of strength by the Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh. Traffic in several parts of Vijayawada came to a standstill as the protest moved on to one of the main arterial roads, drawing people's attention to the plight of farmers who are yet to receive guaranteed MSP for their crops.

Police blocked protesters as they demonstrated on the roads, demanding Minimum Support Prices for farmers' produce.

It led to tense scenes as Sharmila Reddy and her cadres continued their dharna on the road. Undeterred by the obstruction, she addressed the gathering, strongly criticising the government for neglecting farmers' demands and failing to provide them a fair price for their hard work. After more than two hours of protest, police arrested her and dispersed the gathering.

"The Congress Party stands shoulder to shoulder with our annadatas. Without MSP, farmers are being left vulnerable to market fluctuations and exploitation by middlemen. Today's protest is a call to the government to wake up to the cries of our farmers. We will continue this fight until justice is delivered," she further said.

The APCC has reiterated that the Congress will intensify its agitation across the state in the coming weeks to ensure the voices of farmers are heard. (ANI)

