Dehradun, Sep 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated a three-day international apple festival here for the commercial promotion of apples grown in the state.

Inaugurating the festival at the Rangers Ground here, Dhami said Uttarakhand is capable of growing the finest quality of apples and hoped that the event will help it earn the distinction it deserves nationally and internationally.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 22-Year-Old Man in Thane’s Bhayandar; Accused Arrested.

He expressed hope that the event will provide apple growers of the state new opportunities to sell their produce.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)