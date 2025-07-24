Patna, Jul 24 (PTI) The Bihar Appropriation Bill was passed by the assembly on Thursday, clearing decks for the government to withdraw an additional Rs 57,947 crore from the treasury for 2025-26.

The bill was passed by a voice vote amid ruckus by the opposition over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Presenting the Bihar Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2025, in the House, Deputy Chief Minister Samart Choudhary said, "The amount around Rs 57,947 will be allocated to various departments. There are several departments of the state government that require additional funds for this financial year."

The Education Department will get Rs 12,095.48 crore, the Social Welfare Department will receive Rs 1,0194.02 crore, the Agriculture Department will get Rs 1,034.43 crore, the Energy Department will receive Rs 3,192.35 crore, and the Rural Works Department will receive Rs 1,807.41 crore, among others, he said.

"The amount authorised for withdrawal from and out of the consolidated fund of the state under this Act will be for the purposes and services mentioned in the Schedule concerned related to the year commencing from the first day of April, 2025, and will be appropriate in respect of them," said Choudhary, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

