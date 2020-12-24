Amaravati, Dec 24 (PTI): The total COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 8.80 lakh mark on Thursday with 357 more people testing positive for the infection.

After a sum of 1.14 crore sample tests, 8,80,075 turned positive for coronavirus at an overall positivity rate of 7.67 per cent, the latest government bulletin said.

The total recoveries increased to 8,69,124 as 355 patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The overall COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 7,089 as four more succumbed during the period, the bulletin said.

The active case count fell to 3,862.

East Godavari district reported 58 fresh cases while Chittoor and Krishna added 54 each, followed by Guntur 42.

The remaining nine districts added less than 30 new cases each.

Anantapuramu, Krishna, Kadapa and West Godavari districts reported one more COVID-19 fatality each on Thursday.

