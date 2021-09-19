Amaravati, Sep 19 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,337 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,282 recoveries and nine deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 20,38,690 total positives, 20,09,921 recoveries and 14,070 deaths so far, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of active cases now stood at 14,699, it said.

Chittoor district reported 231 fresh cases, followed by East Godavari (198), Prakasam (161), Krishna (144), Guntur (141), SPS Nellore (139) and West Godavari (128) in 24 hours.

The remaining six districts added less than 100 new cases each with Kurnool registering only three.

Chittoor and Krishna also reported three fresh Covid-19 deaths each while Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari had one each in a day.

