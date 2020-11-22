Amaravati, Nov 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally rose to 8,62,213 on Sunday after 1,121 fresh cases were added.

The latest bulletin said 1,631 coronavirus patients got cured and 11 more succumbed in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad Reiterates Demand For Internal Elections in Congress, Gives Clean Chit to Gandhis Due to COVID-19.

The total recoveries now increased to 8,41,026 and the toll to 6,938, leaving 14,249 active cases in the state.

After 96.15 lakh total sample tests, the infection positivity rate slid below the nine per cent mark to 8.97 on Sunday.

Also Read | Ardh Kumbh Mela 2020: Indian Railways to Run 50 Trains to Haridwar, Four More to be Reserved.

The five hotspot districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Chittoor reported less than 200 new cases each, four districts less than 100 each and four more added less than 50 each.

Chittoor and Krishna districts recorded two fresh COVID-19 fatalities each while seven other districts reported one more death each, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)