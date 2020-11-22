New Delhi, November 22: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday once again called for elections to fill posts in the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad was among the 23 signatories to a letter recently written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, seeking an active and full-time party leadership among other organisational changes. Speaking to news agency ANI, Azad said most of their demands have been met. After Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram Questions Congress' Poor Show in Elections, Says 'Bypoll Results Show Party Has no Organisational Presence'.

"There's no change in our demands. They (Gandhis) have agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative and revive the party," Azad said, adding that elections, sooner or later, must be held for posts of block, district, state and national-level president. "Till the time, we change our way of functioning at every level, things won't change," he added. Speaking Without Doing Anything is Not Introspection: Adhir Ranjan's Dig at Kapil Sibal.

Congress's structure, Azad said, has collapsed and the party needs a new structure. "We need to rebuild our structure and then if any leader is elected in that structure, it will work. But saying that just by changing the leader, we'll win Bihar, UP, MP etc. is wrong. That will happen once we change the system," he said.

"I am giving a clean chit to Gandhis due to COVID-19 pandemic as they can't do much right now," Azad said. He expressed concern over Congress's poor show in the Bihar assembly elections and overall in polls across the country. "We all are worried about losses, especially about Bihar and by-polls results. I don't blame the leadership for the loss. Our people have lost the connection on the ground," he said.

"Congress is on its lowest in the last 72 years. Congress does not have even the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during the last two terms. But Congress won 9 seats in Ladakh hill council elections even as we were not expecting such a positive result," Azad added.

