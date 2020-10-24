New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The national capital is likely to see slight improvement in its Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday as the air quality is expected to shift from the "very poor" to "poor" category, Dr Vijay Kumar Soni, Head of Environment Monitoring and Research Center (EMRC) said on Saturday.

However, no significant improvement is expected in the next one to two week and the AQI is likely to fluctuate between "poor" and "very poor" categories.

"Tomorrow, Delhi's AQI will go from very poor to poor category. There is a possibility of improvement in coming two to three days but it will shift between the two categories for the next couple of weeks because of calm winds," Soni said.

"Since we do not see much wind and rain in the winter months, the air becomes stagnant and pollution is likely to increase. We can expect improvement if there is a western disturbance. If not, the AQI will fluctuate between the two categories," he added.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Saturday deteriorated to the severe category in some parts of the city, Delhi Pollution Control Committee data (DPCC) said.

The AQI in Alipur was at 432 while it stood at 427 and 409 in Mundka and Wazirpur respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)

