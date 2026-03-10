PNN

New Delhi [India], March 10: A major conference on human rights awareness and social security for unorganised workers was organised by the Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) at Kristi Auditorium in New Barrackpore on Saturday, bringing together workers, labour leaders and representatives from multiple sectors.

Also Read | IndiGo CEO Resigns: Pieter Elbers Steps Down Following Airline’s Worst Operational Crisis; Rahul Bhatia To Take Interim Charge.

Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Government of India, attended the programme as the chief guest and addressed the gathering on the need to strengthen awareness about workers' rights and welfare schemes.

The event was attended by several leaders of BRMGSU, including Dr. Parimal Kanti Mondal, National President; Shri Indu Sekhar Chakraborty, General Secretary; and Shri Kashinath Gayen, National Convenor, along with other members and representatives of the organisation.

Also Read | LPG Crisis in India: Oil Refineries Increase LPG Production by 10% As Govt Increases Waiting Period for New LPG Cylinder Bookings to 25 Days.

Workers from different segments of the unorganised sector participated in the conference. Those present included goods shed workers, construction labourers, agricultural labourers, gig workers, auto drivers, bidi workers and private tutors. Discussions during the programme focused on issues related to the new labour codes, protection of workers' rights and the expansion of social security coverage for workers in the unorganised sector.

Addressing the gathering, Priyank Kanoongo said that ensuring human rights and social security for unorganised workers is increasingly important and stressed the need to create greater awareness among workers about their legal rights and the welfare schemes available to them.

The conference also witnessed the launch of a monthly labour magazine titled "Shramik Bharat", published by BRMGSU. The inaugural issue of the magazine was formally released by the chief guest during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Parimal Kanti Mondal said that the publication aims to serve as a platform for workers and will help spread awareness about labour rights, labour laws and social security among members of the working community.

Leaders and participants at the conference also emphasised the importance of unity among workers and called for organised efforts to safeguard the rights of unorganised labour while strengthening social protection measures across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)