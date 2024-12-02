New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Air quality in the national capital on Monday improved and stood at 273 in the 'poor' category as per the Central Board of Pollution data measured at 7 a.m.

The AQI in Chandni Chowk stood at 188, 266 in Alipur, 264 in Aya Nagar and 227 in the DTU area.

However several areas in Delhi continued to record AQI in the 'very poor' category. AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 303, 307 Dwarka Sector 8 and 310 in Jahangirpuri.

However, despite the air quality improving, residents in the city complained of breathlessness and demanded action from the government.

"The pollution situation in the city is very bad. The government should take the initiative to stop all the old vehicles in the city and should make all classes online. This is taking a toll on the children and the elderly people. The construction work should also be stopped for now," said Imak, a local.

Another local student expressed his concern about how the pollution was taking a toll on his health.

"My eyes have been burning pretty bad because of this pollution. I am barely 18 years and this pollution will take a very bad toll on my health. The best that can be done right now is that construction work and stubble burning should be stopped," said the local.

Visuals from different areas of the city including Akshardham temple, India Gate and the Delhi railway station showed a thick layer of smog engulfing the areas.

Amidst the rising pollution levels in Delhi, the government has instructed the administration to use truck-mount water sprinklers to mitigate the effects of pollution.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. (ANI)

