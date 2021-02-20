New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The air quality of Delhi remained in the "very poor" category with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 309 and likely to improve on Sunday (tomorrow), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the Very Poor category as forecasted. Surface winds are low and forecasted to improve. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Delhi region from February 21. A marginal improvement in ventilation and lower end of Very poor AQI is forecasted for tomorrow. AQI is likely to improve Very Poor to Poor on February 21 and further improve to Poor on February 22," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 280 in the 'poor' category while PM at 131 in the 'very poor' category today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 13 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today.

The maximum temperature would be around 28-degree Celcius whereas the minimum would be 10 degrees Celcius respectively, the regional weather department said yesterday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)