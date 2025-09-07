Aravalli (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): The 'Sundays on Cycle' event was organised in Aravalli on Sunday under the guidance of District Collector Prashasti Pareek.

This special programme was organised with the aim of making people aware of health and fitness under the Fit India Movement.

Hundreds of cyclists took to the streets of the city in the morning, spreading the message of adopting a healthy lifestyle to the people by holding banners. Meanwhile, the administration also gave the message to all the participants to wear helmets and follow traffic rules.

Speaking to ANI, the District Collector Pareek, while participating in the programme, said, "'Sundays on Cycle' initiative was started by the PM Modi...We started 'Sundays on Cycle' on January 5, 2025, in the Arvalli district with five people. Today, 45-50 people have joined us. That day, we cycled for 5 km, and today we have cycled for 45-50 km.

Pareek added that the school students, officers, employees, social organisations and common citizens participated in the programme with enthusiasm. She further said, "Two milestones, covering 150 km and 300 km, have already been achieved by them."

The District Collector added that the purpose of this programme is to inspire people to adopt a fitness lifestyle, raise awareness about the environment, and promote the habit of cycling.

Moreover, Dr Jalpa Shah, a Gynaecologist, also participated in the programme today and urged people to focus on their fitness and mental stability by participating in 'Sundays on Cycle'.

"All of us doctors, farmers, and people from nearby villages have joined the 'Sundays on Cycle' for fitness. This is an initiative by PM Modi that, for fitness, movement, and mental stability, cycling is very important for all of us," Dr. Shah said to ANI.

She added that programmes like 'Sundays on Cycle' are strengthening the Fit India Movement as well as inspiring people towards a healthy and safe life.

"We request all of you to voluntarily motivate your fitness, so all of you join the 'Sundays on Cycle' group every time. Most of you should focus on your fitness and mental stability and take your country forward," Dr Shah said. (ANI)

