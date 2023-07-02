New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday held talks with visiting Justice Minister of Vietnam Le Thanh Long.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Meghwal said the meeting will further strengthen bilateral ties, including promoting legal and judicial cooperation, between the two countries.

He said the talks were held to mark the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam, and completion of seven years of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

