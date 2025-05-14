Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi have shown the terrorists and their masters the consequences of targeting innocent Indian families.

"Through Operation Sindoor, our armed forces under the leadership of PM Modi explained to the terrorists and their masters the consequences of eyeing the 'Sindoor' of India's daughters", CM Dhami said while addressing the gathering after taking part in the 'Tiranga Samman Shaurya Yaatra'.

CM Dhami saluted the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and courage following the success of Operation Sindoor. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership which made the action against "terrorism" successful.

"I salute the valour, courage, and bravery of our Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, and the jawans of their security forces for Operation Sindoor's unprecedented success. I also thank PM Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and policies, which made this action against terrorism successful", CM Dhami said while addressing the gathering after taking part in the 'Tiranga Samman Shaurya Yaatra'.

He further hailed the crowd present during the event and stated that their passion showcases that Operation Sindoor has made ever Indian proud and asserted that the intention of the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack was to incite riots in the country, however, the whole country united following the attack and demanded strong action against terrorism.

"The terrorists' intention behind the Pahalgam attack was to incite riots in our country. But the whole country united in demanding action against this terror attack", he said.

Dhami emphasised that through the Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed every single terrorist hideout by destroying their border and asserted that Pakistan have understood that "every glance it takes towards India can lead to its destruction."

"Under Operation Sindoor, our armed forces destroyed every single terrorist hideout in Pakistan by going inside their borders. The Pakistani army, which was acting as a shield for the terrorists these days, was also defeated by our brave soldiers. Pakistan has understood very well that every glance it takes towards India can lead to its destruction", he asserted.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. (ANI)

