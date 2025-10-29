New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): An armed wanted criminal was apprehended by the Delhi Police after an exchange of fire in the New Usmanpur area early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:00 AM, when a team of Delhi police, acting on specific information, was conducting checks under the supervision of the ACP (Operations) in the area.

During the operation, the team noticed a person riding a motorcycle without a registration plate near Zero Pushta, close to Bijli Ghar. When signalled to stop, the rider drew a pistol, fired at the police team, and tried to flee.

The police team directed him to surrender, but the accused fired again, aiming at Constable. The bullet struck the constable's bulletproof jacket, preventing injury.

The police retaliated by firing two rounds, one of which hit the accused on his left leg, officials said.

The injured accused, identified as Imran alias Kala (21), was overpowered and apprehended. He is a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony, Welcome.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

On verification, the motorcycle was found to be stolen from the area of PS Jyoti Nagar.

Police said Imran was wanted in a case registered at PS New Usmanpur under sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and had a previous involvement in a case registered at PS Welcome.

A case under sections 221, 132, and 109(1) of the BNS and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at PS New Usmanpur.

Forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

