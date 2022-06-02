Arms and ammunition recovered across Indo-Myanmar Border along with apprehended individuals. (ANI/photo)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered arms and ammunition at Zawngling village of Saiha district along Indo-Myanmar Border and arrested two people on Tuesday, stated the Assam Rifles today.

The operation was carried out by three Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police based on specific information.

The Assam Rifles team along with Police representatives established a check post on Zawngling crossing and intercepted two individuals carrying a total of 20 rounds of 12 gauge 70 mm cartridges along with two NX 100 Airguns.

In the operation, two Myanmar Nationals were apprehended.The recovery items and two individuals were handed over to Tuipang Police Station on 31 May 2022 for further legal proceedings.The ongoing smuggling of weapons and war-like stores is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Assam Rifles, rightly Christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram, stated the Army. (ANI)

