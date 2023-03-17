Tinsukia (Assam) [India], March 17 (ANI): Indian Army on Friday apprehended a ULFA (I) cadre from Lekhapani.

The operation was carried out by Red Shield Division of the Indian Army, under the aegis of Spear Corps with Lekhapani Police at Bisa Gaon.

The operation was launched on a specific input regarding the movement of a suspected cadre with weapon in the general area Lekhapani.

According to Army, the apprehended person was identified as Subash Chetry (30). He is a resident of Dibong Bari. One 7.62 mm pistol with four live rounds was recovered from him.

Later, during the joint interrogation, the man confessed that he had links with ULFA (I) outfit. (ANI)

