Saharanpur, Oct 1 (PTI) Three people, including an Army captain, were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck here on Saturday, police said.

The car was going to Delhi from Punjab, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that the car carrying an Army captain and jawans rammed into a stationary truck on state highway 59 near Nihalkhedi village under the Deoband police station area.

The injured -- Army Captain Rohan Singh, jawan Satyendra and driver Shyamsundar -- were taken to a local government hospital, from where they were referred to the district hospital, the SP said.

The truck driver is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, Rai said.

