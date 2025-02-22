New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday embarked on a five-day visit to France with an aim to explore ways to further boost bilateral military cooperation.

The visit aims at further strengthening mutual understanding, exchanging views on aspects of common interest and strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations, the Army said in a post on X.

The Army Chief is set to hold wide-ranging talks with his French counterpart.

