Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Army Chief General M M Naravane on Monday visited the South Western Command headquarters here to review operational preparedness.

"The Army chief was briefed by commanders on operational preparedness during the HQ visit," a defence spokesperson said.

Also Read | India Set to Achieve $400 Billion Merchandise Export Target in 2021-22, Says Economic Survey.

Later in the day, Gen Naravane visited the historic Amber Fort.

He visited Singh Pol, Deewane Aam, Ganesh Pol, Sheesh Mahal, Man Singh Mahal, Sukh Niwas in the fort amid tight security arrangements, according to sources in the Rajasthan government's archaeology department.

Also Read | Hindustani Bhau, YouTuber, Asked Students to Assemble Near Minister Varsha Gaikwad’s Residence in Dharavi for Protest, to Face Action, Says Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)