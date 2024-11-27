New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday presented the prestigious President's Colours to four battalions of the Mechanised Infantry during a solemn ceremony at the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School (MIC&S), Ahilyanagar.

The event was a recognition of their exemplary and meritorious service to the Nation. The President's Colours were awarded to the 26th and 27th Battalions of Mechanised Infantry Regiment and 20th and 22nd Battalions of Brigade of The Guards, marking a proud moment for the youngest battalions of the Arm.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Looks for Early Start, Shortlists 3 Probables for Each Seat.

The grand ceremony was attended by a large number of veterans, military personnel, and civil dignitaries, a release said.

The COAS reviewed the Colour Presentation Parade, applauding the immaculate standards displayed by the marching and mounted contingents of the four Mechanised Infantry battalions.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Post: Amid Suspense Over Choice of Next Chief Minister, NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Says 'Discussions Over Government Formation Will Take Place on November 28'.

On behalf of the President of India, he presented the prestigious President's Colours to the battalions, recognising their exemplary service and dedication to the Nation.

He congratulated all ranks, particularly the honoured battalions, and commended the professionalism of the Mechanised Infantry in both war and peace.

As youngest and most versatile combat arms of the Indian Army, the Mechanised Infantry blends the best of Infantry and Mechanised Forces. Its battalions, renowned for their valour and prowess, are deployed across all theatres and in UN Peacekeeping missions.

In his address, the COAS mentioned that the Mechanised Infantry Arm, since its inception in 1979, has distinguished itself as a modern and professional force within the Indian Army, demonstrating exceptional courage, discipline, and operational proficiency in key operations such as Operation PAWAN, Operation VIJAY, Operation RAKSHAK, and Operation SNOW LEOPARD, as well as in UN peacekeeping missions.

The release said that amidst rapidly evolving warfare dynamics, the Mechanised Infantry continues to modernise with advanced systems such as Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Nag Missile Systems, Canister Launched Anti-Armour system, Mini Remotely Piloted Aircrafts and Integrated surveillance and target system strengthening its role as a decisive force in future conflicts.

These modernisation efforts are progressing on the foundation of self-reliance.

"The Indian Army takes immense pride in their professionalism and dedication, which inspire all ranks to uphold the highest standards and contribute significantly to the nation's defence," the release said.

The COAS also asked the units to play an important role in Indian Army's decade of transformation initiative.

Originating from historical military traditions where flags represented a unit's identity, the President's Colours is one of the highest honours awarded to a military unit in the Indian Army.

Historically serving as rallying points in battle, military Colours, while now largely symbolic, continue to foster morale, motivation, and a sense of belonging among troops. The Colours, a ceremonial flag bearing the unit's insignia and motto, are presented to units upon completing specified meritorious service to recognise their contributions in operations and peacetime. This prestigious honour is conferred during a grand ceremonial parade, often attended by the President or senior officials like the Chief of the Army Staff.

During the ceremony, the COAS also felicitated four veteran achievers for their contribution towards wellbeing of the ex-servicemen fraternity and the society. He conveyed his best wishes to all ranks and families and exhorted all ranks of the Arm to continue striving for excellence while serving the Nation keeping with the core values and ethos of the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)