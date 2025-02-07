Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 7 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday honoured two veterans, Major General Alok Raj (Retd) and Havildar Gurprem Singh (Retd), with the 'Veterans Achievers Award' during his visit to Jaipur Military Station.

During the visit, the Indian Army chief interacted with a large number of veterans and exhorted them to continue contributing towards nation-building and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

Also Read | Mental Health Issues in India: Tele-MANAS Helpline Receives More Than 18.1 Lakh Calls Till February 2025, Health and Family Welfare Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

Last Week, Upendra Dwivedi felicitated the Indian Army contingents and bands for their outstanding performances on Republic Day 2025 and the Beating Retreat Ceremony, said the Indian Army in a statement.

Best Marching Contingent Award was clinched by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and the Jat Regiment secured the runner-up position.

Also Read | What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions.

The award for Best Military Band was presented to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and 14 Gorkha Training Centre was the runner-up. The Best Pipe Band award went to the Madras Regimental Centre and the Sikh Regimental Centre was awarded the Runners-up award.

Interacting with the troops, Gen Dwivedi applauded all participants for their efforts and exhorted them to strive for excellence, the statement read.

Notably, three panels of judges were constituted to assess the performance of Marching Contingents from the Services and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States and Union Territories (UTs), Ministries and Departments of the Central Government.'

Meanwhile last month, the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the project to buy over Rs 10,000 crore worth of ammunition for the Indian Army's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi in his annual press conference on January 13 had stated that the contract for Pinaka weapon systems munitions including the Rs 5,700 crore for high-explosive ammunition and Rs 4,500 crore area denial munitions were expected to be cleared soon by the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)