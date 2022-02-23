Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday presented the "President's Colours" to four units of the Parachute Regiment during a ceremony held in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The four battalions are - 11 and 21 Para (Special Forces) battalions along with the 23 and 29 Para units.

The Parachute Regiment is an elite regiment of the Indian Army that holds an enviable record in pre and post-independence operations.

The Regiment has been awarded a number of laurels in diverse theatres such as Gaza, Korea, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Maldives, Rann of Kutch, Siachen, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and in the Eastern theatre including Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.

Post-independence, battalions of the Regiment have earned an impressive tally of 32 Chief of the Army Staff unit citations and its personnel have been awarded with 08 Ashoka Chakra, 14 Maha Vir Chakra, 22 Kirti Chakra, 63 Vir Chakra, 116 Shaurya Chakra and 601 Sena Medals for gallantry and exceptional bravery.

After reviewing the parade, the Army Chief appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions of the Parachute Regiment.

The Army Chief also complimented the newly raised units for the remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the Nation with pride. (ANI)

