Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday presented the prestigious 'President's Standards' to four Armoured regiments of the Indian Army at an event in Suratgarh military station in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

The President's Standard or 'Nishan' was presented to 49 Armoured Regiment, 51 Armoured Regiment, 53 Armoured Regiment and 54 Armoured Regiment during the Standards Presentation Parade, a defence spokesperson said.

Also Read | J&K | FIR Has Been Registered in the Incident. Action Will Be Taken Against Those … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Addressing the programme, Gen Pande said that the modern and professional Indian Mechanised Forces are always ready to meet future challenges and stand committed to guarding the nation against all threats, the spokesperson said.

The President's Standard is the highest honour bestowed by the Supreme Commander to a military unit in recognition of the service rendered to the nation.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Made To Walk by Husband's Relatives on Burning Coal and Iron Nails in Durg To Prove She Did Not Practice Black Magic; Three Arrested.

The President's Standard is the same honour as the President's Colours, awarded to a relatively smaller military formation or unit.

Gen Pande commended the regiments who received the prestigious honour for their exemplary services, the spokesperson said.

The event also witnessed a mounted parade by the four Armoured Regiments along with tanks.

The Chief of the Army Staff reviewed the parade and appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions displayed by the Armoured Corps in war and in peace.

The Armoured Corps is one of the premier combat arms of the Indian Army.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)