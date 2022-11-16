Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 16 (ANI): An army officer posted at Shillong lost his life after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car on Wednesday.

As per the information, the colonel was hit by the car while walking from his office at around 5 pm. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

"A tragic news. Col Ramesh Rathore of 12 Armd Regt, posted as Col A HQ 101 Area Shillong, walking to office around 5pm was hit by a speeding Scorpio and succumbed later at the hospital," the Defence PRO of Guwahati said.

The last rites of the deceased colonel will take place at his native place- Ghanau Sadulpur village in the district Churu of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday (November 18).

The Defence PRO Guwahati further condoled the demise of Col Ramesh Rathore and said that his son had recently joined the NDA.

"Body being taken to Jaipur on 17 Nov 22 for last rites at Ghanau Sadulpur, dist Churu, a native village on 18 Nov. Second Generation offr. His son has just joined NDA. May God bless his soul and give strength to the family to bear this irreplaceable loss," it said. (ANI)

