Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) The Army conducted exercise 'Teesta Prahar' at the Teesta field firing range near Siliguri in north Bengal using newly inducted next-generation weapons systems, in a demonstration of operational preparedness and joint force integration, an official said on Thursday.

Set in a demanding riverine terrain near the strategically important ‘Chicken's Neck' area, the large-scale integrated field exercise validated the combat effectiveness and coordination of various arms and services under realistic battlefield conditions, the defence official said in a statement.

‘Chicken's Neck' or the Siliguri corridor is a narrow 22-km land corridor connecting the northeastern states with the rest of India.

"Newly inducted next-generation weapons systems, military platforms and advanced battlefield technologies" were deployed in the drill, reflecting the Army's continued focus on modernisation, the official said.

The exercise saw active participation from key combat and support elements, including infantry, artillery, armoured corps, mechanised infantry, para special forces, Army aviation, engineers and signals, he said.

The exercise focused on jointness, synergy and seamless coordination, reinforcing the Army's ability to execute operations swiftly and effectively in diverse terrain and challenging weather, he said.

"Tactical drills, battle rehearsals and adaptive maneuvers were conducted to fine-tune responses to dynamic combat scenarios," the official said.

He said that 'Teesta Prahar' reaffirmed the Army's commitment to combat excellence, technological advancement and all-terrain operational readiness, standing as a "testament to its unwavering focus on mission preparedness and integrated warfighting capability".

