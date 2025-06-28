Shimla, Jun 28 (PTI) India and Tibet are two ancient civilisations with interwoven roots that continue to shape a shared identity, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, said on Saturday.

He was addressing a seminar on shared Indo-Tibetan heritage and linked understanding of national security organised by the Army's central command in Shimla.

The event brought together scholars, strategists and senior military leaders to examine the deep civilisational ties between India and Tibet and assess their relevance to contemporary border management and regional stability.

"The rationale for conducting the seminar stemmed from a growing recognition within the strategic community that cultural depth and historical continuity are essential components of national security particularly in the sensitive Himalayan frontier," an official statement.

The seminar -- 'Interwoven Roots: Shared Indo-Tibetan Heritage' -- tried to explored the shared heritage and strategic understanding.

Addressing the seminar held at Army Training Command (ARTRAC) here, Lt Gen Sengupta emphasised the significance of cultural diplomacy in national strategy and underscored the Army's commitment to preserving India's territorial and civilisational integrity, a statement issued here said.

Asserting that "India and Tibet are two ancient civilisations with interwoven roots that continue to shape a shared identity," Sengupta said that the seminar is a platform to explore the profound historical, cultural, spiritual, and strategic ties that bind India and Tibet."

Delving into the strategic dimension, he said, "From the 1962 war to the Nathu La clashes, we have seen that the terrain demands not just readiness, but surveillance, technological connectivity and a nuanced strategy.

The seminar concluded with a call to strengthen border area development, promote archaeological research, facilitate archival access and revive cultural exchanges, including opening new routes for Kailash Yatra, improving local radio broadcasts beyond borders and preserving endangered Himalayan languages.

The day-long seminar, post the visit of the participants to forward areas along this front between June 24-27, was envisioned as a platform to bridge strategic studies with cultural scholarship allowing defence professionals to draw on historical insight while shaping responses to emerging challenges in border areas.

"India and Tibet share not just a border but a long and layered relationship marked by spiritual resonance, cultural fusion, ancient trade linkages and shared civilisational values," the statement said.

