Batadrava (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): Local villagers of the Batadrava area in central Assam's Nagaon district on Monday welcomed a retired army jawan in a unique way as he returned to his native village after completing 26 years of service in the Indian army. Dharani Bora - a retired army jawan on Monday reached his native village Bualguri, near Batadrava - also the birthplace of Vaisnav Saint Srimanta Sankardev. The local villagers welcomed the jawan by playing the drums and performing dance. Dharani Bora said, "I didn't expect this type of welcome. I am touched to receive such a welcome from the villagers." "I joined the Indian army on June 25, 1996, and retired on June 30 after completing 26 years and six days of service. Today I returned to my home in Assam. I have received many certificates from the Indian army for my service," Dharani Bora said.

Bora said that he had completed his Class 10 examination during his service in the Indian army. Talking about the Central government's Agnipath Scheme, Dharani Bora said, he will make local youths aware of the Central recruitment scheme.

"I have many plans to do for our society. There are lots of youths who are worried about the scheme. They don't have to worry. They will be happy about the scheme when they are fully aware of it," Bora said. (ANI)

