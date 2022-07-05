Mumbai, July 4: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Class 10 board exam results today, July 5. The Punjab Board Class 10 results will be announced at around 12:30 pm on the official website of PSEB.

Once declared, students can visit the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in to check their Class 10th result. It must be noted that student will require their board exam roll numbers in order to check their PSEB Class 10th Result. PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Results To Be Declared Today at pseb.ac.in.

This year, the PSEB Class 10th examination were conducted from April 29 to May 19 at various centers across the state. According to Punjab Board officials, around 3.25 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board examination.

While the PSEB Class 10th result will be announced today, the scorecards for the same will be made available on the official websites of the Punjab Board on July 6.

Steps to check Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022:

Visit the official website of Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in

Click on the Class 10th result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and other details

Your PSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Besides Class 10, the Class 12 board exams were held from April 22 to May 23, 2022, and the results have already been announced.

