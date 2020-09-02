Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): An Army JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, in Keri sector of Rajouri.

On Sunday, a JCO of the Army lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

