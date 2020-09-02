Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, September 2: The guidelines for the fourth phase of relaxation from coronavirus lockdown by Maharashtra government came into effect from today. Even though the general lockdown in the state will continue to till September 30, there has been a slew of relaxations made in an attempt to open up the economy. Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown Till September 30; Hotel, Lodges Allowed to Operate With 100% Capacity, No Clarity on Resumption of Local Trains.

Here are some of the changes that will be witnessed from September 2:

Hotels can operate in full strength: The hotels, guest houses and lodges in Maharashtra can now resume their operations with 100 percent staff strength, up from a third of their capacity since July 8.

Inter-district movement eased: People are no longer required to carry passes for inter-district movement. The state government has allowed inter-district movement of persons and goods.

Private passengers buses can ply: Private passenger buses and minibuses have been allowed to operate too.

Here's what's allowed and what's not in the state, watch video:

Increase in strength in offices: Private offices have been allowed to operate at 30 percent of their strength. The cap was earlier put at 10 percent.

What's not allowed in the state:

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government decided not to restart metro services in the state. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, theatres, swimming pools, bars will remain closed till September 30. The restrictions on social, political, cultural gatherings, too, continue. The Centre, however, has allowed academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions with a ceiling of 100 people from September 21 onwards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).