Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): Indian Army's bomb disposal squad neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) in a controlled explosion in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Sunday.

This comes a month after Army cadets at Rajouri's Corps Battle School were trained in specialised combat training, including detecting IED and protecting themselves from any kind of casualty.

The cadets were trained to protect themselves from IED blasts and identify bombs, including pressure cooker IED and scooter IED.

"IED is a major threat in Jammu and Kashmir, our aim is to train our forces to detect IEDs and act accordingly, avoiding any sort of causality. We have different IED models and the forces are being trained to protect themselves," said an official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)