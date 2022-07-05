Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 (ANI): The army recruitment rally for hiring the Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme will begin in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu, informed the officials on Tuesday.

"The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass, Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass and Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical categories/ entries in the Army," read an official statement.

The online registrations are compulsory and will begin on July 5 and will continue till August 3. The candidates can complete the online registration on the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Recruitment Rally is scheduled to be held at Public Matric Higher Secondary School, Avinashi, Tiruppur (District) from September 20 to October 1, 2022, for volunteer male candidates from 11 districts including Coimbatore, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Salem, Theni, Krishnagiri and Tiruppur.

The details of age, education qualification and other criteria for enrolment in the specified categories in the Army are given in the Rally Notification published by Army Recruiting Office, Coimbatore dated July 4, 2022.

The rally will be held by the Army Recruiting Office, Coimbatore under the aegis of HQ Recruiting Zone, Chennai.

The "transformative" Agnipath scheme, announced by Union Minister Rajanath Singh on June 14, in the presence of the three service chiefs provides for the recruitment of into the armed services of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half-years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The Centre later extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The Union Cabinet also approved the Agnipath scheme on June 14 and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

The government had announced that 46,000 Agniveers to be recruited this year. It had said that the armed forces will have "a younger, fitter, diverse profile" to face future challenges.

There have been protests against the Agnipath scheme in some states and the government has announced support measures to allay apprehensions. (ANI)

