Gangtok, Dec 13 (PTI) Indian Army on Wednesday rescued more than 800 tourists stranded in high altitude areas in eastern Sikkim, officials said.

The tourists, including elderly, women and children, had gotten stranded in various areas of eastern Sikkim due to snowfall and inclement weather, they said.

The rescue mission by the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army continued till late evening and all stranded tourists were moved to safer areas and provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals, the officials said.

Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, they added.

