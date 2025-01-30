Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Army troops on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of heavily-armed terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said.

Alert Army troops picked up the movement of the terrorists trying to sneak into this side from across the LoC in Khari Karmara area, leading to a gunfight between the two sides, the officials said.

They said at least two terrorists were hit by the bullets in the Army firing but it was not immediately known whether they were dead or injured.

Reinforcements have rushed to the scene with thick foliage and a search operation is underway, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

