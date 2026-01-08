FC Barcelona delivered a resounding 5-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening, securing their place in the tournament's final. The dominant performance saw goals from multiple players and showcased a strong offensive display, leaving Athletic Bilbao unable to respond throughout the match. Kylian Mbappe Suffers Knee Injury, Real Madrid Star Set To Be Sidelined For Several Weeks.

The win marks a significant statement from Barcelona, who will now compete for their first trophy of the season against either Real Madrid or Osasuna, who are scheduled to play in the other semi-final.

First Half Dominance Sets the Tone

Barcelona established control early in the match, dictating possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities. The opening goal came in the 15th minute, setting the pace for what would become a one-sided affair. Two additional goals before halftime underscored Barcelona's superiority, allowing them to enter the break with a comfortable lead. Athletic Bilbao struggled to penetrate Barcelona's defense and convert their limited chances.

Second Half Continues Onslaught

The second half saw no let-up from the Catalan giants. Barcelona maintained their high intensity, adding two more goals to their tally. The team's cohesive play, sharp passing, and clinical finishing were evident, as they continued to exploit gaps in Athletic Bilbao's defense. Substitutions made by both sides had little impact on the overall flow of the game, with Barcelona firmly in command until the final whistle.

Key Players Shine

Several Barcelona players delivered standout performances. Raphina, Ferran Torres, and Fermin Lopezwere instrumental in the attack, contributing to four goals. Joan Garcia ensured a clean sheet with a few key saves, though largely untroubled. The collective effort highlighted the team's depth and tactical execution. Espanyol 0-2 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski Score One Goal Apiece As Blaugrana Secure Hard-Fought Win.

Super Cup Context

The Spanish Super Cup is a four-team tournament held annually, typically featuring the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey from the previous season. This year's edition is being hosted in Saudi Arabia, a common venue for the competition in recent years, as part of a broader strategy to internationalize Spanish football. Barcelona's progression to the final positions them to potentially lift their first major silverware of the current campaign.

Looking Ahead to the Final

Barcelona now awaits the outcome of Thursday's semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Osasuna. The final match is scheduled for Sunday, 11 January 11, promising a high-stakes encounter regardless of the opponent. This dominant semi-final performance will undoubtedly boost Barcelona's confidence as they prepare for the decisive fixture.

