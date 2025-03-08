Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) organized a special Placement Drive for Widows, Widow Wards, and Dependents of the Armed Forces in Telangana's Secunderabad on Saturday in celebration of International Women's Day.

The event saw participation from 10 multinational corporations (MNCs) and other companies.

The event was organized in collaboration with Magic Bus (India), FACTSET Research, Wipro Hyderabad, and Element Brand under the aegis of HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA). The Placement Drive took place at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan.

"A total of 10 MNCs and other companies actively participated, conducting interviews for 87 Widows & Dependents candidates. Impressively, while 10 candidates are instantly selected, 23 candidates have been shortlisted by various companies for final selections, signifying the success of the event and fulfilling the aspirations of those actively seeking job opportunities," read a statement from the AWPO.

The event was graced by the Station Commander & Deputy GOC TASA, Brigadier Nanjundeshwara, who delivered a pep talk to engage with Widows and dependent graduates. Furthermore, Colonel BG Budhori (Retd), Director AWPO (AP & Telangana), provided an event overview to the Station Commander.

Earlier today, in Telangana, State sports Ministers, athletes, and administrators joined Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in a special cycle rally at Kanha Shanti Vanam to mark International Women's Day.

Speaking during the rally's flag-off, Mandaviya said, as quoted from a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, "This cycle rally is a testament to our Nari Shakti, showcasing the determination, leadership, and excellence of women in sports and beyond."

The rally was held on the sidelines of the Chintan Shivir, a national meet of State ministers and key stakeholders discussing India's preparation for the 2028 LA Olympics and the bid to host the 2036 Summer Games, the cycle rally drew keen interest from members of the Kanha Shanti Vanam, a wellness and spiritual centre. (ANI)

